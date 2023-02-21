ADVERTISEMENT

Gold declines ₹371; silver plunges ₹230

February 21, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price declines ₹371 to ₹56,100 per 10 grams in the national capital; silver also plunged ₹230 to ₹65,742 per kg

PTI

Image for representation purpose only.

Gold price declined ₹371 to ₹56,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on February 21 amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹56,471 per 10 grams.

Silver also plunged ₹230 to ₹65,742 per kg.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹56,100 per 10 grams, down ₹371 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were quoting lower at $1,833 per ounce and $21.68 per ounce, respectively.

COMEX gold prices fell slightly, while dollar index remained elevated in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday in anticipation of another increase in the interest rate, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

“Markets now will be waiting for the publication of the minutes of the February meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve due to be released on Wednesday,” Mr. Iyer added.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US