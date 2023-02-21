Gold declines ₹371; silver plunges ₹230

HamberMenu
Gold price declines ₹371 to ₹56,100 per 10 grams in the national capital; silver also plunged ₹230 to ₹65,742 per kg

February 21, 2023 06:19 pm | Updated 06:19 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Gold price declined ₹371 to ₹56,100 per 10 grams in the national capital on February 21 amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹56,471 per 10 grams.

Silver also plunged ₹230 to ₹65,742 per kg.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹56,100 per 10 grams, down ₹371 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were quoting lower at $1,833 per ounce and $21.68 per ounce, respectively.

COMEX gold prices fell slightly, while dollar index remained elevated in the Asian trading hours on Tuesday in anticipation of another increase in the interest rate, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, said.

“Markets now will be waiting for the publication of the minutes of the February meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve due to be released on Wednesday,” Mr. Iyer added.

