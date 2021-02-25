Gold declines ₹358; silver up ₹151

New Delhi

25 February 2021 17:51 IST

Gold prices on February 25 declined by ₹358 to ₹45,959 per 10 grams in the national capital, amid selling in the international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹46,313 per 10 grams on Feb. 24.

Silver, on the other hand, rose by ₹151 to ₹69,159 per kg as compared with the previous close of ₹69,008 per kg.

Advertising

Advertising

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi fell by ₹358 in line with selling in global gold." In the international markets, gold was down at $1,792 an ounce, while Silver was trading marginally lower at $27.56 an ounce.