Gold declines ₹ 342; silver plummets by ₹ 2,007

26 February 2021 16:15 IST

Gold prices on Friday declined by ₹ 342 to ₹ 45,599 per 10 grams and silver plummeted by ₹ 2,007 to ₹ 67,419 per kg in the national capital, due to selling in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹ 45,941 per 10 grams on Thursday.

Silver plummeted by ₹ 2,007 to ₹ 67,419 per kg, compared with the previous close of ₹ 69,426 per kg.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi fell for the third day by ₹ 342, in line with selling in global gold prices despite of sharp rupee depreciation." In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,760 an ounce, while silver was down at $ 26.78 an ounce.