Gold declines ₹ 342; silver plummets by ₹ 2,007

Gold prices on Friday declined by ₹ 342 to ₹ 45,599 per 10 grams and silver plummeted by ₹ 2,007 to ₹ 67,419 per kg in the national capital, due to selling in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.
The precious metal had closed at ₹ 45,941 per 10 grams on Thursday.
Silver plummeted by ₹ 2,007 to ₹ 67,419 per kg, compared with the previous close of ₹ 69,426 per kg.
HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi fell for the third day by ₹ 342, in line with selling in global gold prices despite of sharp rupee depreciation." In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,760 an ounce, while silver was down at $ 26.78 an ounce.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath