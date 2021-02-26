Markets

Gold declines ₹ 342; silver plummets by ₹ 2,007

Gold prices on Friday declined by ₹ 342 to ₹ 45,599 per 10 grams and silver plummeted by ₹ 2,007 to ₹ 67,419 per kg in the national capital, due to selling in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹ 45,941 per 10 grams on Thursday.

Silver plummeted by ₹ 2,007 to ₹ 67,419 per kg, compared with the previous close of ₹ 69,426 per kg.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Spot prices for 24 karat gold at Delhi fell for the third day by ₹ 342, in line with selling in global gold prices despite of sharp rupee depreciation." In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,760 an ounce, while silver was down at $ 26.78 an ounce.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 26, 2021 4:16:11 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-declines-342-silver-plummets-by-2007/article33941776.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY