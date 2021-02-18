Gold declines ₹320; silver gains marginally

Gold prices in the national capital declined by ₹320 to ₹45,867 per 10 grams on February 18, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹46,187 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, gained marginally by ₹28 to ₹68,283 per kg, from ₹68,255 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at $1,780 per ounce and silver was flat at $27.16 per ounce.