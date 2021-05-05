Gold declines ₹ 317 on muted global trends

New Delhi

05 May 2021 16:15 IST

Gold dipped ₹ 317 to ₹ 46,382 per 10 grams in the national capital on Wednesday, in line with a decline in the yellow metal's prices overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 46,699 per 10 grams.

In contrast, silver jumped ₹ 2,328 to ₹ 70,270 per kilogram from ₹ 67,942 in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at USD 1,776 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 26.42 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded under pressure over stronger dollar and rise in US bond yields," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.