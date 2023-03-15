Gold declines ₹310, silver falls ₹90

March 15, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold prices declined by ₹310 to ₹57,070 per 10 grams in the National Capital on March 15 amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at ₹57,380 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also fell by ₹90 to ₹66,535 per kg.

“Spot gold in the Delhi markets traded at ₹57,070 per 10 grams, down ₹310 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, gold was quoting lower at $1,891 per ounce and silver was flat at $21.61 per ounce.

U.S. dollar and bond yields traded higher post-U.S. inflation data as increased expectations of a 25 basis points hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at the next meeting, Mr. Gandhi said.

