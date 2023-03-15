HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold declines ₹310, silver falls ₹90

Gold had closed at ₹57,380 per 10 grams in the previous trade

March 15, 2023 05:46 pm | Updated 05:46 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Image for representation purpose only.

Image for representation purpose only.

Gold prices declined by ₹310 to ₹57,070 per 10 grams in the National Capital on March 15 amid weak global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at ₹57,380 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also fell by ₹90 to ₹66,535 per kg.

“Spot gold in the Delhi markets traded at ₹57,070 per 10 grams, down ₹310 per 10 grams,” Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, gold was quoting lower at $1,891 per ounce and silver was flat at $21.61 per ounce.

U.S. dollar and bond yields traded higher post-U.S. inflation data as increased expectations of a 25 basis points hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve at the next meeting, Mr. Gandhi said.

Related Topics

gold and precious material

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.