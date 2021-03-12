Gold declines ₹ 291; silver tanks ₹ 1,096

Gold in the national capital declined ₹ 291 to ₹ 44,059 per 10 gram on Friday reflecting fall in international prices of the precious metal and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, it had closed at ₹ 44,350 per 10 gram.

Silver also tanked ₹ 1,096 to ₹ 65,958 per kg, from ₹ 67,054 per kg in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee jumped 20 paise to trade at 72.71 against the U.S. dollar in opening deals on Friday.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading lower at $ 1,707 per ounce and $ 25.67 per ounce, respectively.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices traded lower on Friday with dollar recovery paring some of the weekly gains."