Markets

Gold declines ₹268; silver tanks ₹1,126

For representational purpose only.   | Photo Credit: AP

Gold prices in the national capital went down by ₹268 to ₹50,860 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid a decline in international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹51,128 per 10 gram.

Silver also witnessed muted trend and tanked ₹1,126 to ₹62,189 per kilogram from ₹63,315 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold dipped to trade at $1,901 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.37 an ounce.

“Gold prices traded down as investors awaited outcome of stimulus deadline of Tuesday,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Vice-President (Commodities Research) Navneet Damani said, “Gold prices continue to trade in a narrow range amid the caution set in ahead of the deadline to reach an agreement on a new US coronavirus stimulus, diminishing the metal’s appeal.”

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 20, 2020 5:58:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-declines-268-silver-tanks-1126/article32901330.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY