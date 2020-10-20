Gold declines ₹268; silver tanks ₹1,126

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹51,128 per 10 gram

Gold prices in the national capital went down by ₹268 to ₹50,860 per 10 grams on Tuesday amid a decline in international prices of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also witnessed muted trend and tanked ₹1,126 to ₹62,189 per kilogram from ₹63,315 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold dipped to trade at $1,901 per ounce and silver was flat at $24.37 an ounce.

“Gold prices traded down as investors awaited outcome of stimulus deadline of Tuesday,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Vice-President (Commodities Research) Navneet Damani said, “Gold prices continue to trade in a narrow range amid the caution set in ahead of the deadline to reach an agreement on a new US coronavirus stimulus, diminishing the metal’s appeal.”