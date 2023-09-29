ADVERTISEMENT

Gold declines ₹250; silver rallies ₹1,200

September 29, 2023 04:57 pm | Updated 04:57 pm IST - New Delhi

“Delhi spot gold prices fell to their lowest level since March 19, Saumil Gandhi,” senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

PTI

Gold closed at ₹58,950 per 10 grams in the previous trade. However, silver surged ₹1,200 to ₹74,300 per kilogram. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold prices declined ₹250 to ₹58,700 per 10 grams in the national capital on September 29 amid a fall in precious metal prices overseas, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at ₹58,950 per 10 grams in the previous trade. However, silver surged ₹1,200 to ₹74,300 per kilogram.

“Delhi spot gold prices fell to their lowest level since March 19, Saumil Gandhi,” senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the global markets, gold was trading lower at $1,871 per ounce, while silver was up at $23.05 per ounce. Gold have been trending lower since the beginning of the week, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish signal that interest rates would remain higher for longer, Mr. Gandhi said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US