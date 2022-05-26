Gold declines ₹241 amid weak global trends

Silver, however, grows ₹87.

Gold in the national capital on Thursday fell by ₹241 to ₹50,671 per 10 grams, reflecting a decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹50,912 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, grows ₹87 to ₹61,384 per kg from ₹61,297 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $1,848 per ounce and silver was flat at $21.85 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded down with spot gold prices at COMEX trading 0.13% lower at USD 1,848 per ounce on Thursday. Gold prices traded under pressure on strong bond yields and recovery in dollar index," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.