Gold declines ₹ 232, silver tanks ₹ 1,955

New Delhi

03 February 2021 15:27 IST

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday declined by ₹ 232 to ₹ 47,387 per 10 gram amid decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 47,619 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped ₹ 1,955 to ₹ 67,605 per kilogram from ₹ 69,560 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $ 1,835 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 26.78 per ounce.

Gold prices are trading under pressure on stronger dollar and rally in equity indices, according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.