Markets

Gold declines ₹ 232, silver tanks ₹ 1,955

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday declined by ₹ 232 to ₹ 47,387 per 10 gram amid decline in global precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 47,619 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped ₹ 1,955 to ₹ 67,605 per kilogram from ₹ 69,560 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $ 1,835 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 26.78 per ounce.

Gold prices are trading under pressure on stronger dollar and rally in equity indices, according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 3, 2021 3:29:23 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-declines-232-silver-tanks-1955/article33739723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY