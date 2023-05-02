ADVERTISEMENT

Gold declines ₹225, silver plunges ₹80

May 02, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - New Delhi

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading lower at $1,987 per ounce and $25.05 per ounce, respectively

PTI

Gold price declined ₹225 to ₹60,075 per 10 grams in New Delhi on May 2, 2023. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold price declined ₹225 to ₹60,075 per 10 grams in the national capital on May 2 amid a fall in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at ₹60,300 per 10 grams.

Silver also went lower by ₹380 to ₹75,600 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,075 per 10 grams, down ₹225 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading lower at $1,987 per ounce and $25.05 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices traded down in Asian trading hours on Tuesday.

CONNECT WITH US