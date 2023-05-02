HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold declines ₹225, silver plunges ₹80

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading lower at $1,987 per ounce and $25.05 per ounce, respectively

May 02, 2023 03:40 pm | Updated 03:40 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Gold price declined ₹225 to ₹60,075 per 10 grams in New Delhi on May 2, 2023. Image for representational purpose only.

Gold price declined ₹225 to ₹60,075 per 10 grams in New Delhi on May 2, 2023. Image for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold price declined ₹225 to ₹60,075 per 10 grams in the national capital on May 2 amid a fall in precious metal prices internationally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at ₹60,300 per 10 grams.

Silver also went lower by ₹380 to ₹75,600 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,075 per 10 grams, down ₹225 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading lower at $1,987 per ounce and $25.05 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices traded down in Asian trading hours on Tuesday.

Related Topics

metal / financial markets / economy, business and finance

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.