Gold declines ₹ 216; silver tanks ₹ 179

New Delhi

29 December 2021 16:14 IST

In the international market, gold was trading lower.

Gold price in the national capital on Wednesday declined by ₹ 216 to ₹ 47,010 per 10 gram in tandem with decline in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at ₹ 47,226 per 10 gram.

Silver also tanked ₹ 179 to ₹ 61,348 per kg from ₹ 61,527 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at $ 1,804 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 23.07 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $ 1,804 per ounce on Wednesday. A stronger dollar also kept pressure on the precious metal for the day," HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.