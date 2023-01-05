ADVERTISEMENT

Gold declines ₹201; silver plummets ₹1,475

January 05, 2023 04:53 pm | Updated 05:02 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In the overseas market, gold was trading in the red at $1,848 per ounce while silver was up at $24.45 per ounce.

PTI

Gold bars and coins. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gold price in the national capital declined ₹201 to ₹55,994 per 10 gram on Thursday amid a fall in the precious metal's prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had closed at ₹56,195 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also plummeted ₹1,475 to ₹69,286 per kilogram.

"Comex Spot gold prices traded lower in early Asian hours on Thursday on back of profit taking after recent rally," said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

The U.S. Fed meeting minutes showed that the members remained committed to 2 per cent inflation targets and agreed that a sustained period of restrictive policy would be needed to cool unacceptably high inflation, the analyst added.

