Gold declines ₹195; silver drops ₹863

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had settled at ₹50,918 per 10 grams.

PTI New Delhi
September 01, 2022 17:34 IST

Gold ornaments on display at a jewellery store in Chennai. File | Photo Credit: K. Pichumani

Gold price in the national capital declined by ₹195 to ₹50,723 per 10 grams on Thursday amid a fall in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

Silver also tumbled by ₹863 to ₹52,819 per kg from ₹53,682 in the previous session.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,703 per ounce while silver was flat at $17.73 per ounce.

"Gold prices extended decline on stronger dollar and speculation over U.S. non-farm payroll data," said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

