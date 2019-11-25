Gold declines ₹166 on weak global trend

Gold prices declined ₹166 to ₹38,604 per 10 gram in the national capital on November 25 amid sell-off in international markets, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹38,770 per 10 gram on November 24.

“Spot gold price for 24 Karat in Delhi fell by ₹166 with sell-off in international gold prices,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.

Silver also fell by ₹402 to ₹45,178 per kg from ₹45,580 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, both gold and silver were trading lower at $1,458 per ounce and $16.86 per ounce, respectively.

Gold prices traded lower with international spot gold prices falling below $1,460 per ounce on November 25 on U.S. China trade deal optimism, Mr. Patel added.

Global equities were enthused by fresh optimism over a trade truce between the U.S. and China amid reports that an initial deal may be signed by the end of this year.