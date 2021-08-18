Markets

Gold declines ₹ 152; silver tumbles ₹ 286

Gold in the national capital on Wednesday declined ₹ 152 to ₹ 46,328 per 10 gram amid muted global trends and rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 46,480 per 10 gram.

Silver also dipped ₹ 286 to ₹ 62,131 per kilogram from ₹ 62,417 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated 6 paise to 74.29 against the U.S. dollar in early trade on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally higher at $ 1,787 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 23.74 per ounce.

"Gold prices fluctuated in an upper trading range on mixed global cues," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel. Navneet Damani, VP – Commodities Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services said, "Gold traded steady hovering over the one week high, as the precious metal was caught between mixed U.S. economic data, a firmer dollar and safe-haven demand driven by the Delta coronavirus variant fears."


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 4:29:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-declines-152-silver-tumbles-286/article35975086.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY