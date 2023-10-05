ADVERTISEMENT

Gold declines ₹150; silver climbs ₹300

October 05, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - New Delhi

In the international markets, gold was down at $1,820 per ounce, while silver was trading higher at $21.15 per ounce.

PTI

A jewellery shop in the old quarters of Delhi. File | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gold price declined ₹150 to ₹57,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in the yellow metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹57,500 per 10 grams.

However, silver climbed ₹300 to ₹71,300 per kg.

"Gold traded negative on Thursday, with spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets trading at ₹57,350/10 grams, down by ₹150 against its previous close," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Comex gold prices consolidated their lowest level since March amid mixed cues, Mr. Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, in futures trade, the December contract of gold fell ₹7 to ₹56,714 per 10 grams. Also, December contract of silver jumped ₹387 to ₹67,272 per kg on the MCX.

