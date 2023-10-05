Gold declines ₹150; silver climbs ₹300

October 05, 2023 04:46 pm | Updated 04:48 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold price declined ₹150 to ₹57,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Thursday amid a fall in the yellow metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹57,500 per 10 grams.

However, silver climbed ₹300 to ₹71,300 per kg.

"Gold traded negative on Thursday, with spot gold prices (24 carats) in the Delhi markets trading at ₹57,350/10 grams, down by ₹150 against its previous close," Saumil Gandhi, senior analyst of commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international markets, gold was down at $1,820 per ounce, while silver was trading higher at $21.15 per ounce.

Comex gold prices consolidated their lowest level since March amid mixed cues, Mr. Gandhi said.

Meanwhile, in futures trade, the December contract of gold fell ₹7 to ₹56,714 per 10 grams. Also, December contract of silver jumped ₹387 to ₹67,272 per kg on the MCX.

