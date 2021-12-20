Gold declines ₹142; silver tanks ₹615

In the international market, gold was trading marginally up at USD 1,799 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 22.30 per ounce.

Gold in the national capital on December 20 declined by ₹142 to ₹47,480 per 10 gram amid rupee appreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹47,622 per 10 gram.

Silver also moved lower by ₹615 to ₹60,280 per kg from ₹60,895 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat at Delhi fell by Rs 142 pressured by rupee appreciation,” HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.

“Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at USD 1,799 per ounce on Monday,” he added.