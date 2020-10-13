Gold declines ₹ 133, silver plunges ₹ 875

New Delhi

13 October 2020 15:07 IST

Gold prices fell ₹ 133 to ₹ 51,989 per 10 gram in the national capital on Tuesday, witnessing the first decline in three days amid a weak global trend, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 52,122 per 10 gram.

Silver prices also declined ₹ 875 to ₹ 63,860 per kilogram from ₹ 64,735 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading lower at USD 1,919 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at USD 24.89 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded under pressure on dollar recovery and strong equity indices on US stimulus hopes,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.