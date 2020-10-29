Gold declines ₹ 121, silver plunges ₹ 1,277

Closes at ₹ 50,630 per 10 gram.

Gold prices fell ₹ 121 to ₹ 50,630 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹ 50,751 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver prices also declined ₹ 1,277 to ₹ 60,098 per kilogram from ₹ 61,375 per kilogram in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold rose marginally to USD 1,878 per ounce, while silver was trading flat at USD 23.30 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded under pressure with strong dollar recovery which dampened safe-haven demand for gold,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.