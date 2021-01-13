Gold declines ₹ 108, silver gains ₹ 144

Gold prices fell ₹ 108 to ₹ 48,877 per 10 gram in the national capital on Wednesday as rupee appreciation capped upside in the price of the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had closed at ₹ 48,985 per 10 gram.

However, silver prices rose ₹ 144 to ₹ 65,351 per kilogram from ₹ 65,207 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The rupee appreciated 10 paise to close at 73.15 against the US dollar on Wednesday.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $ 1,857 per ounce, while silver was quoting flat at $ 25.48 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded higher on dollar decline," HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.