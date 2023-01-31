ADVERTISEMENT

Gold declines ₹105; silver tumbles ₹379

January 31, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:01 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold closed at ₹56,780 per 10 gram. Silver tumbled to ₹68,418 per kg

PTI

Image for representation only | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold price in the national capital declined ₹105 to ₹56,780 per 10 gram on Tuesday amid weak global cues, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹56,885 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver also tumbled ₹379 to ₹68,418 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹56,780 per 10 gram, down ₹105 per 10 gram," said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading in the red at $1,913 per ounce and $23.27 per ounce, respectively.

Comex gold prices traded lower in Asian trading hours on Tuesday on the back of traders unwinding their position ahead of the US Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting scheduled for February 1, the analyst said.

"Market participants are also expecting a 25 basis points rate hike (by U.S. Fed) this year. However, comments from Governor Jerome Powell regarding inflation and growth of economy will be important to watch.

"Policy meet from BOE (Bank of England ) and ECB (European Central Bank) is also scheduled later this week, where a rate hike of 50 basis points is expected from both," Navneet Damani, Senior VP – Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services said.

Market participants are expecting an import duty cut on gold in Union Budget 2023-24. "However, we will have to wait for an official announcement regarding the same," Mr. Damani said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US