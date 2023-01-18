HamberMenu
Gold declines ₹105; silver rises ₹52

Gold price decline ₹105 to ₹56,526 per 10 grams; Silver rose ₹52 to ₹69,694 per kilogram

January 18, 2023 04:22 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational image.

Representational image. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold price declined ₹105 to ₹56,526 per 10 grams in the national capital on January 18, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had ended at ₹56,631 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, rose ₹52 to ₹69,694 per kilogram.

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹56,526 per 10 grams, down ₹105 per 10 grams,” said an analyst at HDFC Securities.

The dollar index gained by 0.18% on Jan. 17 add pressured on yellow metals. U.S. bond yields also recovered from recent low, the analyst said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading in green at $1,910 per ounce and $24.16 per ounce, respectively.

Meanwhile, bullion traders closely watch today’s U.S. Retail Sales and PPI data which will be released later on day, the analyst added.

