Gold declines ₹105; silver climbs ₹255

May 19, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold prices eased ₹105 to ₹60,045 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a decline in yellow metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹60,150 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, climbed ₹255 to ₹73,500 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,045 per 10 grams, down ₹105 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading lower at $1,967 per ounce while silver was up at $23.88 per ounce.

Gold price traded in the red in Asian trading hours on Friday.

