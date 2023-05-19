HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold declines ₹105; silver climbs ₹255

“Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,045 per 10 grams.”

May 19, 2023 04:49 pm | Updated 04:49 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
File image for representation.

File image for representation. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Gold prices eased ₹105 to ₹60,045 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a decline in yellow metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹60,150 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, climbed ₹255 to ₹73,500 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹60,045 per 10 grams, down ₹105 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, gold was trading lower at $1,967 per ounce while silver was up at $23.88 per ounce.

Gold price traded in the red in Asian trading hours on Friday.

Related Topics

gold and precious material

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.