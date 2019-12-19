Gold continues to witness muted trend, up marginally by ₹12

Gold witnessed muted trend for the third consecutive day as prices rose marginally by ₹12 to ₹38,804 per 10 gram on Thursday, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had closed at ₹38,792 per 10 gram on Wednesday.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi was trading higher by ₹12 amid steady global gold prices while the rupee depreciation supported prices to trade firm.

The spot rupee was trading around 11 paise weaker against the dollar during the day, he added.

Silver prices declined by ₹65 to ₹45,485 per kg against the previous close of ₹45,550, HDFC Securities said.

In the international market, both gold and silver showed flat trend. Gold was quoting marginally higher at USD 1,475.50 per ounce and silver traded slightly lower at USD 16.94 per ounce.

“Gold prices have kept the upper trading range despite easing worries over the US-China trade deal as investors are still awaiting further clarity and fresh triggers from key economic data,” he added.