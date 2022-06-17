Markets

Gold climbs by ₹416; silver zooms ₹1,014

Gold prices in the national capital on Friday rallied by ₹416 to ₹50,802 per 10 grams, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at ₹50,386 per 10 grams.

Silver also surged by ₹1,014 to ₹61,343 per kg from ₹60,329 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24-carat gold in Delhi were up by ₹416 reflecting overnight rally in COMEX gold prices,” said Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities) at HDFC Securities.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at $1,850 per ounce and silver was trading flat at $21.90 per ounce.


