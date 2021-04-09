Gold climbs ₹ 97; silver declines ₹ 275

09 April 2021 15:56 IST

New Delhi Gold prices gained ₹ 97 to ₹ 46,257 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday supported by rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed the day at ₹ 46,160 per 10 gram.

In contrast, silver dipped ₹ 275 to ₹ 66,253 per kg, from ₹ 66,528 per kg in the previous trade.

Advertising

Advertising

"Spot gold prices for 24 karat in Delhi were up by ₹ 97 supported by rupee depreciation," said HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel.

The rupee depreciated 17 paise to 74.75 against the US dollar in opening trade on Friday.

In the international market, gold was quoting lower at USD 1,745 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 25.15 per ounce.

"Gold prices witnessed some profit-booking with dollar gain," he added.