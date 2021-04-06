Markets

Gold climbs ₹ 83 tracking global trends

Gold prices in the national capital rose by ₹ 83 to ₹ 45,049 per 10 gram on Tuesday following rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at ₹ 44,966 per 10 gram.

Silver also gained ₹ 62 to ₹ 64,650 per kg from the previous close of ₹ 64,588 per kg.

In the international market, gold was quoting with gains at USD 1,733 per ounce and silver was flat at USD 24.97 per ounce.

"Gold prices were supported by weaker dollar and pandemic worries," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.

