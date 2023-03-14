Gold climbs ₹480; silver zooms ₹2,150

March 14, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold prices climbed ₹480 to ₹57,380 per 10 grams in the national capital on March 14 amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at ₹56,900 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed ₹2,150 to ₹66,900 per kg.

"Spot gold price in the Delhi markets was at ₹57,380 per 10 grams, up ₹480 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, gold and silver traded higher at $1,909 per ounce and $20.80 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices hover around the key level of USD 1,900 as expectations of less aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes after the collapse of two big US regional banks lifted non-yielding bullion's appeal," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

