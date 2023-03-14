HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Gold climbs ₹480; silver zooms ₹2,150

In the overseas markets, gold and silver traded higher at $1,909 per ounce and $20.80 per ounce

March 14, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated 04:37 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Representational file image of customers buying gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom.

Representational file image of customers buying gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

Gold prices climbed ₹480 to ₹57,380 per 10 grams in the national capital on March 14 amid strong global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had ended at ₹56,900 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed ₹2,150 to ₹66,900 per kg.

"Spot gold price in the Delhi markets was at ₹57,380 per 10 grams, up ₹480 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas markets, gold and silver traded higher at $1,909 per ounce and $20.80 per ounce, respectively.

"Gold prices hover around the key level of USD 1,900 as expectations of less aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes after the collapse of two big US regional banks lifted non-yielding bullion's appeal," Navneet Damani, Senior VP - Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services, said.

Related Topics

gold and precious material

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.