ADVERTISEMENT

Gold climbs ₹400; silver tumbles ₹430

March 17, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:54 pm IST - New Delhi

In the overseas markets, gold was quoting higher at $1,928 per ounce.

PTI

Woman selects gold jewellery at a showroom in New Delhi. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Gold price climbed ₹400 to ₹58,040 per 10 gram in the national capital on Friday amid a rise in the precious metal prices globally, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had settled at ₹57,640 per 10 gram in the previous trade.

Silver, however, tumbled ₹430 to ₹67,600 per kilogram.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹58,040 per 10 gram, up ₹400 per 10 gram," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

In the overseas markets, gold was quoting higher at $1,928 per ounce while silver was down at $21.87 per ounce.

Comex Gold prices traded higher in Asian trading hours on Friday.

The recent rally in the yellow metal was supported by safe haven buying as concerns about the banking crisis continue after the European Central Bank hiked interest rates despite the ongoing financial stability risks, Mr. Gandhi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US