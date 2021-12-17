MarketsNew Delhi 17 December 2021 16:40 IST
Gold climbs ₹ 398; silver zooms ₹ 1,033 on global cues
Updated: 17 December 2021 16:41 IST
Gold price in the national capital on Friday rallied by ₹ 398 to ₹ 47,762 per 10 gram reflecting gains in precious metal prices in the international market, according to HDFC Securities.
In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at ₹ 47,364 per 10 gram.
Silver also gained ₹ 1,033 to ₹ 61,147 per kg from ₹ 60,114 per kg in the previous trade.
In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $ 1,808 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 22.62 per ounce.
"Gold prices traded higher with spot gold prices at COMEX trading over half a per cent up at $ 1,808 per ounce on Friday. Gold prices rallied supported by weaker dollar and plunge in U.S. bond yields," HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel said.
