Gold climbs ₹380; silver declines ₹280

March 31, 2023 03:46 pm | Updated 03:46 pm IST - New Delhi

In the overseas market, gold was trading higher at $1,975 per ounce while silver was down at $23.75 per ounce.

PTI

Gold prices climbed ₹380 to ₹59,680 per 10 grams in the national capital on Friday amid a jump in prices of the precious metal in global markets, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal had ended at ₹59,300 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, declined by ₹280 to ₹71,300 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at Rs 59,680 per 10 grams, up Rs 380 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

Gold prices turned bullish after weaker U.S. GDP data for the fourth quarter of 2022, Mr. Gandhi said.

