Gold climbs ₹370; silver zooms ₹750 amid strong global trends

May 15, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - New Delhi

Gold prices climbed ₹370 to ₹61,350 per 10 grams in the national capital on Monday amid a global rally in the precious metal, according to HDFC Securities.

The yellow metal had ended at ₹60,980 per 10 grams in the previous trade.

Silver also zoomed by ₹750 to ₹74,350 per kg.

"Spot gold prices in the Delhi markets traded at ₹61,350 per 10 grams, up ₹370 per 10 grams," Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst - Commodities at HDFC Securities, said.

In the overseas market, both gold and silver were trading higher at $2,023 per ounce and $24.26 per ounce, respectively.

Comex gold traded higher in Asian trading hours on Monday as precious metal prices were supported by safe-haven demand amid mounting fears over the US debt-ceiling crisis and banking sector crisis, Mr. Gandhi said.