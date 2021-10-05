Markets

Gold climbs ₹269; silver jumps ₹630

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rose by ₹269 to ₹45,766 per 10 grams amid rupee depreciation. File   | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Gold in the national capital on Tuesday rose by ₹269 to ₹45,766 per 10 grams amid rupee depreciation, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal had settled at ₹45,497 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped ₹630 to ₹59,704 per kilogram from ₹59,074 per kilogram in the previous trade.

The Indian rupee depreciated 32 paise to 74.63 against the U.S. dollar in opening trade on Tuesday.

In the international market, gold traded lower at $1,759 per ounce and silver remained flat at $22.58 per ounce.

"Gold prices traded weak with spot gold prices at COMEX trading half a per cent down at $1,759 per ounce on Tuesday.

Gold prices pared previous gains on the stronger dollar for the day," according to HDFC Securities, Senior Analyst (Commodities), Tapan Patel.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 5, 2021 4:43:37 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-climbs-269-silver-jumps-630/article36838807.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY