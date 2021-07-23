Markets

Gold climbs ₹ 256; silver jumps ₹ 662

Women buying gold ornaments at a jewellery showroom in Hyderabad. File   | Photo Credit: Nagara Gopal

Gold in the national capital on Friday rose ₹ 256 to ₹ 46,698 per 10 gram amid supportive global trends, according to HDFC Securities.

The precious metal had in the previous trade closed at ₹ 46,442 per 10 grams.

Silver also jumped ₹ 662 to ₹ 66,111 per kg, from ₹ 65,449 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading in the green at $ 1,808 per ounce and silver was flat at $ 25.33 per ounce.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said, "Gold prices continued its upside on Friday after gaining above $ 1,800 on Thursday evening session with fall in U.S. treasury yields."


Comments
