Gold climbs ₹144; silver declines ₹76

New Delhi

08 February 2022 17:05 IST

Gold price rallied by ₹144 to ₹48,167 per 10 grams; Silver dipped by ₹76 to ₹61,607 per kg from ₹61,683 per kg

Gold price in the national capital on February 8 rallied by ₹144 to ₹48,167 per 10 grams, reflecting overnight gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at ₹48,023 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, dipped by ₹76 to ₹61,607 per kg from ₹61,683 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi were up by ₹144 reflecting overnight gain in COMEX gold prices,” Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at $1,819 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.85 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded marginally down with spot prices at COMEX trading at $1,819 per ounce on Tuesday,” he added.