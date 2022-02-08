Markets

Gold climbs ₹144; silver declines ₹76

Representational image.   | Photo Credit: Reuters

Gold price in the national capital on February 8 rallied by ₹144 to ₹48,167 per 10 grams, reflecting overnight gains in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the yellow metal settled at ₹48,023 per 10 grams.

Silver, however, dipped by ₹76 to ₹61,607 per kg from ₹61,683 per kg in the previous trade.

“Spot gold prices for 24 carat gold at Delhi were up by ₹144 reflecting overnight gain in COMEX gold prices,” Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (commodities) at HDFC Securities, said.

In the international market, gold was trading marginally lower at $1,819 per ounce and silver was flat at $22.85 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded marginally down with spot prices at COMEX trading at $1,819 per ounce on Tuesday,” he added.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 8, 2022 5:05:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/gold-climbs-144-silver-declines-76/article38396783.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY