Gold climbs ₹119; silver jumps ₹745

Gold price in the national capital on January 13 jumped ₹119 to ₹46,919 per 10 grams, reflecting a rally in international precious metal prices, according to HDFC Securities.

In the previous trade, the precious metal settled at ₹46,800 per 10 gram.

Silver also moved up by ₹745 to ₹60,777 per kg from ₹60,032 per kg in the previous trade.

In the international market, gold was trading with gains at $1,827 per ounce and silver was flat at $23.15 per ounce.

“Gold prices traded firm with spot gold prices at COMEX trading at $1,827 per ounce on Thursday,” HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said.


