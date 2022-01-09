Markets

Gold bond issue priced at ₹4,786/gm

The issue price for the next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22, which will open for subscription for five days from Monday, has been fixed at ₹4,786 per gram, the RBI said on Friday.

The Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2021-22 - Series IX will be open for subscription for the period January 10-14, 2022.

The nominal value of the bond “works out to ₹4,786 per gram of gold”, the RBI said in a statement.

The Government of India has decided to offer a discount of ₹50 per gram less than the nominal value to investors applying online and the payment made through digital mode.


