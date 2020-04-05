Markets

Get set for volatility

Gold, silver prices move in a weak band

After an initial spike in the first week of March, precious metals fell sharply along with other asset classes in the second week. Comex gold gained 1.91% in March to settle at $1,596.6 an ounce while Comex silver fell by a whopping 13.6% to close at $14.15 an ounce.

In the domestic market, gold futures on the MCX gained 3.3% in March to settle at ₹42,956 per 10 gm. MCX silver futures slipped 10.1% in to close at ₹39,523 per kg.

As observed in the previous post, Comex gold turned weak and fell way below the target zone of $1,510-1,520. The short-term outlook for Comex gold remains weak and a slide to $1,450-1,490 appears likely.

From a medium-term perspective, gold price is likely to trade in the range of $1,450-1,700. Until there is a breakout from this range, a range-bound action is likely to persist.

Comex silver, too, ruled weak and hit the earlier mentioned target zone of $15.5-15.7 an ounce. The short-term outlook remains weak and a drop to $13-13.5 appears likely. The trend would remain weak until the price moves past the resistance at $16.6-17 zone.

Outlook positive for MCX gold

The short-term outlook for MCX gold futures is positive and a breakout past ₹43,800 would push the MCX gold price to the short-term target of ₹44,800-45,000. The trend would turn weak if the price falls below ₹41,500 per 10 gm.

The short-term outlook for MCX silver is positive and the price could move up to ₹42,800-43,500 range. A move past ₹41,750 would strengthen the positive view. A drop below ₹33,000 would indicate a major trend reversal and the price could then slide to far lower levels.

To summarise, precious metals achieved their short-term downside targets and have rebounded thereafter. Though there is a case for a minor bounce, especially in the domestic market, the international price of gold and silver are likely to remain volatile and range-bound.

(The author is a Chennai-based analyst/trader. The views and opinion featured in this column are based upon the analysis of short-term price movements in gold and silver futures at COMEX and the Multi Commodity Exchange of India. This is not meant to be trading or investment advice)

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Apr 5, 2020 11:14:42 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/markets/get-set-for-volatility/article31259682.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY