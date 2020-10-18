Markets

Franklin MF’s 6 shut schemes fetch ₹8,302 cr.

Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund has said its six shut schemes have received ₹8,302 crore from maturities, prepayments and coupon payments since closing down in April.

“The six schemes have received total cash flows of ₹8,302 crore as of October 15, 2020, from maturities, prepayments and coupon payments since April 24, 2020,” Franklin Templeton MF said in a statement.

Part of this amount has been utilised to repay borrowings and post repayment, ₹5,116 crore is available for distribution to unitholders in four cash positive schemes , subject to fund running expenses.

