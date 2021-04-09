Markets

Forex reserves drop again, dip by $2.4 bn

The country’s foreign exchange reserves declined by $2.415 billion to stand at $576.869 billion in the week ended April 2, RBI data showed on Friday.   

In the previous week ended March 26, the reserves had decreased by $2.986 billion to $579.285 billion. The forex kitty had touched a record high of $590.185 billion in the week ended January 29.

  In the reporting week ended April 2, the decline in the reserves was mainly on account of a fall in foreign currency assets .         

Gold reserves dropped by $884 million to $34.023 billion, as per RBI data.      The special drawing rights with the IMF dipped by $4 million to $1.486 billion.   


